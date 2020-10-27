Mix SoundCloud tracks offline with the company’s new DJ subscription service

There are some obvious benefits to DJing with music from a streaming service - you’ll never run out of tunes and ‘requests’ shouldn’t be a problem - but the downside is that you’ll need a fast and reliable internet connection.

Not so with SoundCloud DJ, though - this new subscription plan offers unlimited offline access to the SoundCloud library (more than 200 million tracks) through a select group of DJing apps. There’s BPM and key metadata so that you can quickly identity tracks that work together.

As things stand, SoundCloud DJ only works with Virtual DJ, though support in Cross DJ and Denon DJ is coming soon.

Partnerships with other software developers are also said to be in the offing. Both Serato DJ and Pioneer DJ rekordbox already work with SoundCloud Go+, so it seems plausible that both could get SoundCloud DJ support at some point in the future.