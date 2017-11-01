Mitch Mitchell's '60s gear and more up for grabs

Image 1 of 8 Ludwig Silver Sparkle kit played at numerous concerts and in studio as a member of The Jimi Hendrix Experience (estimate: $60,000-$80,000). Image 2 of 8 Ludwig Silver Sparkle kit played at numerous concerts and in studio as a member of The Jimi Hendrix Experience (estimate: $60,000-$80,000). Image 3 of 8 The Rock and Roll Circus Gretsch drum kit played in rehearsal with the super group Dirty Mac ($20,000-$30,000). Image 4 of 8 The Rock and Roll Circus Gretsch drum kit played in rehearsal with the super group Dirty Mac ($20,000-$30,000). Image 5 of 8 Radiola 007 model turntable purchased by Hendrix and Mitchell while on tour in Sweden (estimate: $1,000-$2,000). Hendrix and Mitchell bought this turntable right before playing their concert as they wanted to listen to a newly-arrived acetate of Burning of the Midnight Lamp. Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

As well as the best seat in the house during Jimi Hendrix's incendiary ascent, The Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell amassed and preserved a significant collection of drums, mementos and other '60s paraphernalia during one of the most significant and fertile periods in the history of rock music. And yes, that actual seat is up for sale.

Mitchell played as a session drummer from 1962, before becoming a founding member of The Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1966. He played with Hendrix until the guitarist's death in 1970, underpinning landmark recordings like Are You Experienced? Axis: Bold as Love, Electric Ladyland, and performing at legendary gigs like Woodstock 1969, and the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970.

Mitchell continued to perform and tour until his death at the age of 62 in 2008, just five days after finishing a US tour celebrating The Jimi Hendrix Experience. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1992.

“Mitch Mitchell's explosive drum playing and innovative technique was the beating heart of The Jimi Hendrix Experience, one of the most influential rock bands in history,” said Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions.

"This incredible collection represents the zenith of rock and roll’s most seismic and counter-revolutionary decade that will surely exhilarate and thrill any fan of this remarkable music era.”

The collection heading under the hammer this Saturday at Julien’s Auctions Gallery in Los Angeles, the highlights of which you can check out in our gallery, above, naturally includes historically important drum kits and gear, but there are also plenty of authentically groovy 60s ephemera including eye-popping outfits, as well as items originally owned by Hendrix - including an historic Fuzz Face pedal - plus gold and platinum sales awards.

The star of the show, and the item expected to generate the most interest - and cash - is Mitchell's vintage Ludwig Silver Sparkle kit played at numerous concerts and in studio as a member of The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Expect to pay upwards of $60,000 dollars to secure it.