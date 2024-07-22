"More than just another phaser": Minimal Audio's Ripple Phaser promises to inject movement and character into your sound

Ripple Phaser by Minimal Audio - YouTube Watch On

Minimal Audio has been steadily expanding its line-up of effects plugins in recent months, releasing both Flex Chorus and Swarm Reverb this year.

The latest addition to Minimal Audio's stable is Ripple Phaser, a phaser that Minimal describe as a "multi-mode phase manipulator", making it a sound more like an intergalactic weapon from Star Trek than an effects plugin.

Minimal tells us that Ripple Phaser can be used to introduce "liquid character and animated movement" through the use of seven different modes that cover everything from classic phasing effects to creative filtering and all-pass dispersion.

Ripple's 24 notch filters can be shaped with frequency and resonance controls, while a comprehensive modulation section enables you to add movement and variety, modulating up to three parameters with its shapeable LFO and controls for randomization and stereo offset.

Ripple Phaser is available now at a discounted price of $29 for macOS and Windows in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Find out more on Minimal Audio's website.

