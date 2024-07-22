"More than just another phaser": Minimal Audio's Ripple Phaser promises to inject movement and character into your sound

Take your music to new dimensions with Minimal's "multi-mode phase manipulator"

Minimal Audio has been steadily expanding its line-up of effects plugins in recent months, releasing both Flex Chorus and Swarm Reverb this year. 

The latest addition to Minimal Audio's stable is Ripple Phaser, a phaser that Minimal describe as a "multi-mode phase manipulator", making it a sound more like an intergalactic weapon from Star Trek than an effects plugin. 

Minimal tells us that Ripple Phaser can be used to introduce "liquid character and animated movement" through the use of seven different modes that cover everything from classic phasing effects to creative filtering and all-pass dispersion. 

Ripple's 24 notch filters can be shaped with frequency and resonance controls, while a comprehensive modulation section enables you to add movement and variety, modulating up to three parameters with its shapeable LFO and controls for randomization and stereo offset.

Ripple Phaser is available now at a discounted price of $29 for macOS and Windows in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Find out more on Minimal Audio's website.

Read our interview with Minimal Audio's Jacob Penn, Ben Wyss and Nathan Wexler from earlier this year.

I'm the Tech Editor for MusicRadar, working across everything from artist interviews to product news to tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm endlessly fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

