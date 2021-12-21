Mile End Effects unveils the Julep, a stereo panning/tremolo and phaser pedal that remixes the Ibanez FP-777 Flying Pan

Mile End Effects has combined stereo panning/tremolo with phase shifting for a wide range of warbly weirdness and modulation sounds that are a little more off-menu than your common-or-garden chorus pedal.

The Julep is inspired by a classic of 1970s pedal design, the Ibanez FP-777 Flying Pan, which itself was reissued in limited numbers now so long ago but now fetches silly money on the internet. It presents stereo panning/tremolo on one side of the pedal, phase shifting on the other, and offers a wider range of features and controls.

Controlling the stereo panning and tremolo pedal side, you have a trio of dials for Left Depth, Right Depth, Rate, and Waveform, with the latter offering triangle and square wave shapes (“and everything in between”).

While on the phaser side, you have knobs for depth and rate. There are independent footswitches for each effect, while a Sync/Separate toggle switch allows you to sync up the panning/tremolo effect between its stereo outputs or separate them by 180 degrees.

(Image credit: Mile End Effects)

All this leaves you with a lot of scope for dialling in all kinds of sounds, from barely there wooziness to seriously chew Uni-Vibe sounds and helicopter chop.

When operated in mono, the panning effect is simply a tremolo effect, but if you have enough gear for a full stereo rig, then you really can get the most of out of the Julep, with its stereo outputs allowing for sending its outputs through two different effects chains.

Just think of the possibilities to get weird, sending, say, the left output through a fuzz or overdriven signal path and the right output through a short-tap delay. Or, indeed, if you have two guitar amps to hand, simply send the panning effect to both amps and embrace the stereo spread.

The Julep is true bypass and takes a 9V DC power supply. It is handmade in Canada, priced $279CAD (approx. £169), and available to pre-order now. Shipping by 1ST March 2022. See Mile End Effects for more details.