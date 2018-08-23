Melu Instruments teases something spectacular is on its way

A Finnish duo, going by the name of Melu Instruments, has teased a couple of images of a brand-new instrument, which is described as “spectacular.” Well, consider us intrigued.

From the two shots posted on Melu Instruments Facebook page , we can see that it looks as though it is moving away from the Eurorack format, as used in the limited edition Freak oscillator module.

The instrument looks to be standalone, semi-modular and possibly featuring an OLED (or similar) display. There’s also the hint of a small-buttoned two-octave keyboard and we must say, design-wise this is looking rather nice indeed.