Melodics, the smart keys, pads and drums app that gamifies learning, has added hit songs

Melodics, a learning app platform that gameifies keys, pads and drum tuition by syncing your playing to piano-roll-style auto-scrolling lessons - think Guitar Hero, but with real instruments - has added a roster of hit songs to its offering.

The system already offered graded lessons from entry-level to advanced exercises and songs, but now you'll be able to master hits by the likes of Queen, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Dr. Dre, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Tame Impala, Silksonic, and more.

Live performance feedback is provided by notes changing colour to reflect timing - green for correct timing, while red notes signify missed notes.

The overall courses work by marking your efforts against lessons which are initially split into component parts before testing you against entire songs in performance mode. If you pass muster, more advanced exercises and lessons are unlocked.

Lessons are graded from 1-14 (beginner to 'pro' level), and progression through the curriculum covers all the fundamentals you need, while coaching muscle memory and dexterity.

You can learn at your own pace, but the gamification elements are designed to not only make each lesson fun, but provide you with that all-important motivation to progress.

(Image credit: Melodics)

“Many aspiring musicians give up on learning an instrument because what they’re learning is just not relevant, it’s not music they actually enjoy,” says Sam Gribben, Founder and CEO at Melodics. “Melodics takes users from being musical learners to players, changing the world of music education.

"The gamified curriculum encourages habitual and enjoyable practice. You won't find this degree of curation and attention to production anywhere else.”

The system has been up and running for a while, but now the addition of those hit songs, alongside the existing largely genre-based exercises should make it even more accessible.



"Our team at Melodics curates a selection of well-known and beloved hits, but also the deep cuts most requested by musicians," says Rodi Kirk, Director of Product and Education at Melodics. "We believe in learning by doing. You’re playing real music from day one, with instant feedback on performances, on iconic tracks and world class sound design.”

The included roster will grow over time, at the time of writing it includes songs like...

"I Need a Dollar" by Aloe Blacc

"Halo" by Beyonc"

"Up" by Cardi B

"Easy" by Commodores

"Lost" by Frank Ocean

"Still D.R.E." by Dr. Dre

"Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen

"Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush

"Video Games" by Lana Del Rey

"Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye

Learn more at Melodics. com