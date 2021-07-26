Dave Mustaine reveals title for new Megadeth album and shares new music teaser

Dave Mustaine has confirmed that the new Megadeth studio album will be titled The Sick, The Dying And The Dead. Tracking is well underway for long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Dystopia, and Mustaine shared a little of the title track in a video birthday message to a fan.

Luckily, for the wider heavy metal community, Megadeth fan Joe's 43rd birthday was as good an occasion as any for the Megadeth main man to confirm the album's title, and he was even so good as to share a little music, allowing a little of the title track's intro play out as he checked in from the control room.

While Mustaine moves on with his message before the track could get going, it sounds like a typical Megadeth intro, a little melodic throat-clearing to set the scene before the blue touch-paper is lit and the electric guitar fireworks go off.

The Sick, The Dying And The Dead will be the first Megadeth album since 2009's Endgame to not feature David Ellefson. The long-time Megadeth bassist was fired from the band in May following a leak of explicit messages and videos between Ellefson and another woman.

In a statement, Mustaine said the decision was not taken lightly, but suggested that there was discontent in the camp prior to the incident.

“While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward,“ said Mustaine. “We look forward to seeing our fans on the road this summer, and we cannot wait to share our brand new music with the world. It is almost complete.“

Mustaine promised new music was not far away, and judging by the video above, it sounds like the band are on the home stretch. Mustaine excused himself to get on with “a busy day recording, and fixing vocals, and finishing up my guitar solos – and I've got a couple of little rhythm things to fix today, too.“

But with no replacement for Ellefson yet announced, maybe there is some recruiting to do also. Time is of the essence. On 20 August, Megadeth hit the road with Lamb Of God, Trivium and Hatebreed for the US-wide Metal Tour Of The Year Tour. See Megadeth for full dates.