Dave Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro talk Megadeth's Dystopia

Adler, who is pulling double shifts on this tour, is a neat fit. A friend and super-fan, his style was influenced by the late Gar Samuelson, who drummed on Megadeth’s first two records, and like Lamb Of God, they are beholden to groove and rhythm.

“I consider myself to be a better rhythm player than a lead player, and I think that, at the end of the day, if a song doesn’t have rhythm you don’t have a song,” says Mustaine.

“Getting in the studio with [Chris] was brilliant because he had intimated to me that Gar Samuelson was a big influence on him, and Gar and I, our playing styles were what set Megadeth on its course with the whole jazz metal and intellectual speed metal kind of stuff.”

Dystopia is a modern, precision strike of steely thrash and that crisp speed metal. Lyrically, it’s twitchy and paranoid, informed by a conspiratorial reading of American politics.

Although Dystopia drafts an agenda from real-life turmoil as refracted through Mustaine’s worldview, its sound rolls back the years, evoking vintage Megadeth. There is an elastic feel to the riff-work and Adler’s beats – what Mustaine calls the “Megadeth lag” – rooted in jazz yet transposed to metal.

Loureiro’s effervescent lead playing references Latin jazz, fusion and traditional Brazilian and Spanish music, complementing Mustaine’s instinctual and animalistic style in much the same way as Chris Poland and Marty Friedman did through the 80s and 90s.

“I think that Kiko has a lot of what Chris Poland and Marty Friedman were capable of doing,” says Mustaine, before noting that he often vocally authored Poland and Friedman’s solos.

“…there’s enough video footage of me with other players singing the solos to them. The way that we approach things in the studio is very simple. We have a three-pronged approach; there’s your way, our way, my way. We’ll listen to a solo they come up with, and if it’s a great solo, so be it. If it’s really good, I will make some suggestions to take it to what I think is that place, and if it’s not right, then I’ll say, ‘Let’s try this instead.’

“You listen to their ideas... That respect that you give to another performer, man, you get a performance outta them that sometimes is absolutely mind-blowing. The solo [Kiko] did on Conquer Or Die, I didn’t tell him how to do that but I had been encouraging him for weeks to do something like Eruption.”