Meet Cyber Bass, the latest addition to the Marble Machine X

Wintergatan, the brains behind one of the most beautiful music machines ever created is not resting on his laurels.

Not content with just one Marble Machine, the Swedish instrumentalist has since moved on to create the Marble Machine X, complete with add-ons. One such ancillary device is the Cyber Bass.

Keeping subscribers abreast of all developments, Martin Molin is regularly releasing video updates of the whole project. In this episode, we are introduced to the Funkalizer, an adjustable felt pad that can be pushed onto the strings to dampen the sound.

Having come across an issue with creating short notes, the Funkalizer will shorten the length of the notes played by the falling marbles when attached to the Marble Machine X.

The rest of the Cyber Bass is basically a 4-string bass built on a 5-string neck and four microphones (one per string).

If you can’t wait to see how it turns out then subscribe to the YouTube channel and pledge your support Wintergatan on Patreon .