This marble-powered music-making machine is insane but amazing

Does spending 14 months building an outrageous musical contraption that's powered by marbles mean that you've lost yours? If the end result is as impressive as the Wintergartan Marble Machine, we'd say not.

Looking like a cross between a xylophone, an antique printing press and a spinning machine, this remarkable instrument is powered by 2000 marbles. Molin says that he hoped to film the performance above in such a way that people would be able to understand how the marble machine works, but we can't get our heads around it.

That doesn't really matter, though: just watch and be amazed. What next - a candle-powered effects pedal? (Actually, that's already been invented.)