Wintergatan return with the Marble Machine X, quite possibly the most beautiful groovebox ever

Swedish maestro Martin Molin has been toiling over a new version of the Marble Machine for some time and now we get to hear and see the fruits of his labours.

The Marble Machine X builds on the mechanical groovebox meanderings of the original and throws in a lot more metal.

You can tell by the sheer size of the thing that there’s far more to this project than before and as such, Molin has had some help from various manufacturers, designers and fabricators from all over the globe.