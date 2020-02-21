Me and my guitar: Mark Morton, Lamb Of God

Mark Morton is a busy man in 2020 – hot on the heels of last year's debut solo album Anesthetic he's already got a new acoustic EP out called Ether. It sees him moving into folk and country territory while also paying respects to Pearl Jam (a cover of Black) and The Black Crowes with guest Lzzy Hale helping him on a version of She Talks To Angels.

It turns out his Guild D-55 dreadnought acoustic was a key to it, as he explains to us in this video.

Lamb Of God's rhythm tricks and riffing style

Now Mark is already gearing up for his next project with his main event; Lamb Of God's new self-titled album is due 8 May via Nuclear Blast. It's their first release without drummer Chris Adler, who announced his departure last year.

