Lamb Of God talk new album VII: Sturm Und Drang

Mark Morton and Willie Adler have raised the bar for Lamb Of God by working more closely together again, with just a little help from Bon Jovi...

“Everyone we talk to about the new album wants a story line about how this is the comeback album,” sighs the straight-talking Mark Morton.

“But it would be unfair to characterise it as that. By the time we started putting these songs together, we had already been touring and playing together [again], so this was the next thing for us to do. There are references in Randy’s lyrics to what happened, but this was the album that we were going to make.”

Any fan of Lamb Of God, or indeed heavy music in general, who hasn’t been living under a rock for the last few years will be aware of what had happened. Frontman Randy Blythe’s 2012 arrest in the midst of the Resolution tour was a shock for the band and the metal world.

Then his five-week custody in Prague’s Pankrác prison, trial and subsequent acquittal from intentional bodily harm charges relating to a 19-year-old fan’s death following a 2010 gig in the Czech Republic capital took the vocalist, and the band, to very dark places.

Mark and Willie Adler have already said all they need to on those events (and Randy has a book out on his experiences this month), but they still loom heavy over VII: Sturm Und Drang (a German term translating as ‘storm and stress’) - especially in the song 512, named after one of the cell numbers Randy was held in during his Prague confinement.

The story for us now is how Willie and Mark have helped compose Lamb Of God’s strongest record since 2004’s Ashes Of The Wake, and for a band who have yet to misfire on record, that’s some achievement.

Their unique blend of unorthodox technical speed metal and greased-up Southern blues groove has never sounded quite this imperious and cohesive on record. But even on a concise and old-school 10-song album, tracks such as Overlord and Embers also stay true to their fearlessness: musicians willing to break into new territories while pleasing their loyal congregation.

But don’t expect any bravado from this duo. “Writing riffs... it’s kind of what I do,” reasons Willie. But as we’ll find out, there’s more to making LOG fire on all cylinders than that.