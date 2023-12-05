Max Richter unveils new piano plugin based on the renowned composer's Steinway D SPIRIO | r: "If you want to evoke the intimate stories we all carry inside us, then you will be well served by this instrument"

Contemporary classical composer Max Richter has announced the launch of a new series of "sound products for music creators" under the name SRM Sounds. The products will be developed in partnership with Song Athletics, a new brand recently launched by ex-Spitfire Audio CEO Will Evans.

SRM Sounds' first order of business is to release a series of virtual instruments for Native Instruments' Kontakt. The first of these is Max Richter Piano, a software instrument that captures the sound of Richter's very own Steinway Model D SPIRIO | r grand piano, the centrepiece of the main live room in Max Richter's personal studio, Studio Richter Mahr.

Richter's Steinway was recorded with loving detail using a variety of microphones both contemporary and vintage. Focusing on the softer dynamics of Richter's piano, the library is made up of ten dynamic layers spanning ppp to mf, with five layers of round-robins, three microphone positions per instrument and two varieties of reverb. Richter Piano is equipped with action, dampers and pedal volume control.

"Just like a real acoustic piano, this instrument has its own properties; it is not an 'everything piano'," Richter said of the instrument. "You wouldn’t perform Prokofiev on a piano that had been set up for Mozart, and the same applies here.

"This piano is a specialist. It loves to play quietly and whisper in your ear. If you are looking to cut through a busy mix, then go elsewhere, but if you want to evoke the intimate stories we all carry inside us, then you will be well served by this instrument and the rest of the forthcoming collection.”

Max Richter is a Grammy-nominated German-British composer and pianist known for his works for stage, opera, ballet and screen. His latest project, released earlier this year, was the SLEEP: Tranquility Base EP, a reimagining of material from Richter's 2015 composition SLEEP, with remixes from Kelly Lee Owens and Alva Noto.

Richter Piano is available now for Native Instruments Kontakt for an introductory price of £119/€135/$150.

Find out more on SRM Sounds' website.