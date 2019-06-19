Matt Bellamy on Manson’s future: “We’ll be exploring enhanced electronic features to further evolve the guitar”

Earlier this month, Manson Guitar Works announced that Muse frontman and loyal customer Matt Bellamy had purchased a majority stake in the acclaimed UK electric guitar company - and now Bellamy has detailed his plans for the brand.

“I’m very excited to be working with the team at Manson Guitar Works,” Matt told Total Guitar (hosted on Guitar World).

“We have plans in the coming months and years to launch a lower cost M-series guitar based on some of my favourite instruments, and investigate new products in the heavier music genre, including seven-string versions.

“As we will shortly be celebrating my 20-year relationship with Manson, we are in discussions about some high-end limited-edition guitars that really accurately detail my stage instruments.

“The future? We’ll certainly be exploring enhanced electronic features to further evolve the guitar into the modern era.”

Looks like we might well get an Arturia Prophet V-loaded electric guitar, like the one Bellamy has been sporting on Muse’s recent tour.

Manson fans will already be familiar with the company’s collaborations with Cort, which saw its designs appear at lower price points - perhaps we’ll see instruments hovering around the $/£750 mark in the not-too-distant future, too.

Or maybe we’ll bear witness to an official release of the custom model Matt Bellamy awarded his longtime hero Tom Morello? One thing’s for sure: we can’t wait to find out…