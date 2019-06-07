Matt Bellamy acquires Manson Guitar Works

For the past 20 years, Matt Bellamy has rarely been seen without a custom electric guitar from Devon luthier Manson, and now the Muse frontman has taken the plunge and acquired Manson Guitar Works.

The space-age guitar-slinger has purchased the majority shareholding in the company, with big plans afoot.

“I’m excited to be taking ownership of Manson Guitar Works and developing its potential in the future,” says Bellamy.

“Having played Manson Guitars since I was able to co-design my first custom guitar I have the best insight into the products.”

Luthier and namesake Hugh Manson will remain a consultant to the company.

In related news, Bellamy has recently been seen wielding a Manson electric kitted out with an Arturia Prophet V synth - can we expect more guitar/tech crossovers now he’s steering the ship? Watch this space...