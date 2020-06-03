Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, Emma Ruth Rundle and more team for classic covers

The lockdown is generating more cover versions than most of us can handle – but these two are two of our favourites so far courtesy of 's Two Minutes to Late Night – the world's only heavy metal-themed talk show – uniting some top tier heavy rock and metal musicians.

In the first, Chelsea Wolfe somehow manages to make Ozzy Osbourne classic Crazy Train her own, alongside her guitarist Ben Chisholm, The Dillinger Escape Plan's Liam Wilson on bass, Rough Francis's drummer extarordinair Urian V. Hackney plus Mutoid Man, Cave In and Old Man Gloom guitarist Stephen Brodsky.

Two Minutes To Late Night's Jordan Olds (aka Gwarsenio Hall) also contributes guitar – including the solo.

Emma Ruth Rundle (Marriages, Red Sparowes, The Nocturnes as well as some incredible solo work) supplies vocals on metalised version of Kate Bush classic Running On That Hill. Joined by Mastodon's Bill Kelliher on guitar, Santos Montano from Old Man Gloom on drums, YOB's Aaron Rieseberg on bass.

Jordan Olds again contributes guitar, alongside backing vocals.

Two Minutes To Late Night have a Patreon with proceeds currently going to the artists taking part in these cover versions at patreon.com/2M2LN

And with touring in 2020 looking very unlikely, they're going to need that help.

And while we're here, here's Clutch hero Neil Fallon with members of Wear Your Wounds and Cave In covering one of our favourite AC/DC song, Riff Raff.

And another one! Sleigh Bells, Poison the Well, High on Fire and Cloak members covering Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Rocket Queen.

This isn't a new concept for Two Minutes To Late Night either. Their pre-lockdown covers are also well worth checking out.

Here's Baroness, Mutoid Man and Tower members covering Boston’s Foreplay / Long Time.

Mutoid Man and Dillinger Escape Plan's Ben Weinman covering Thin Lizzy classics Cowboy Song and The Boys Are Back In Town.

And finally, Baroness's Gina Gleeson and Mutoid Man covering Van Halen's Hot For Teacher.