Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham: my top 5 tips for guitarists

This year sees two important anniversaries on the Thin Lizzy calendar. Not only does 2016 mark 40 years since the seminal Jailbreak album, but it's also 30 years since the death of the band’s leader, Phil Lynott.

Guitarist Scott Gorham, who first joined the band in 1974 and has been flying their flag in various guises on and off ever since, is putting Lizzy back on the road for a handful of shows to mark the occasions.

“We haven’t really played a Thin Lizzy set in over four years,” the Black Star Riders man says. “It started in early 2014: people kept asking me what I would be doing to mark the 30th year of Phil’s death.

“I hadn’t thought of it until that point, but the question kept coming up. This isn’t Thin Lizzy getting back together again: these are anniversary shows. I don’t think I’ll be alive for the 40th anniversary, so this will be it.”

Gorham has recruited some familiar faces to help fill in the blanks in the band’s line-up. Judas Priest man Scott Travis will be behind the kit, while Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton will be on bass.

“These guys are huge Thin Lizzy fans, and that’s the only way you will get up on this stage with us. These guys are great players. Scott is an incredible drummer. Tom is a great player with a great feel as well. That’s the kind of musicianship that these songs demand.”

The first show show of the tour is in Germany on 17 June, and Gorham reveals that he’s already hard at work.

“We sat down and worked out a setlist and everybody is doing what we call shedding - that’s sitting at home getting as familiar with the songs as possible until we get together in London for a week of rehearsals.

“People are always suggesting songs that we don’t often play live, or even songs we’ve never played. We have to take that into consideration, but the last thing you want to see when you play a song is a bunch of blank faces. We’ll pull a couple of songs out that people haven’t heard us do.”

And that’s not all that Gorham has going on; there’s also the little matter of a brand-new Black Star Riders album which is due in 2017.

“Ricky [Warwick] and Damon [Johnson] are going to stay with me for a few days and we will sit down in my back room and work on some parts and riffs. Ricky already has an album-and-a-half’s worth of lyrics - the guy is a god-damn machine! A lot of bands don’t get past one album, and here we are on our third. I’m so pleased; it’s unbelievable.”

Never mind one album, Gorham has dozens of classic records to his name and north of 40 years of experience on the road. So, when he offers up his top five tips for guitarists, you’d better listen...

Thin Lizzy play the following Anniversary shows this summer:

17 June - Germany, Loreley - Freilichtbuhne (w/ Rainbow)

18 June - Germany, Bietigheim-Bissingen - Festplatz Am Viadukt (w/ Rainbow)

17 July - Spain, Barcelona - Rock Fest

23 July - UK, Maidstone Kent - Ramblin’ Man Fair Festival

6 August - Sweden, Rejmeyre - Skogsrojet Festival

