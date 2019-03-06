Rig tour: Emma Ruth Rundle

“Everything runs through the same path until it reaches the M9, and then I’ve got the left side, which is the Jazz Chorus, going through a DD-6 and then an RV-5, so the Boss delay and reverb and the right side, which is to the Fender amp, is going through a Red Panda Context. So they split off to have diff erent reverbs.”

Electro-Harmonix Stereo Memory Man with Hazarai

“That’s a centrepiece of my sound. I only use one setting, the reverse setting - it’s probably set to about a second, but I set it so long ago, I don’t even know. I have it just programmed in there, and somewhere, in some universe, there’s a photo of the original settings that I need, in case I ever need them. I mean, I’ve gone through four of those pedals. It’s just there to add some ambience to certain parts. I don’t have it on all the time; it would be too chaotic.”

Boss RV-5

“I use the modulated reverb - it’s on all the time. Both of my reverbs are always on.”

Red Panda Context

“It’s on a hall setting. It’s not too overwhelming. I go more effects-heavy with the Roland and a little bit drier with the Fender.”

Boss DD-6

“That’s on the Jazz Chorus side. That’s on all the time, too, just in a very subtle way to add a little bit of delay to the sound. It’s such a slight setting, such a minimal amount that’s in there. It’s just another step away from having a completely direct tone.”

EarthQuaker Devices Black Eye

“That’s always on, too. It just adds a brightness and an edge. That’s going through both amps. Because of the drop tunings, it’s hard to get the clarity with those tunings and all of the reverbs and stuff , so having the boost on all the time helps.”

EarthQuaker Devices Palisades

“They started out building that pedal to be like a Tube Screamer. The channel that I’m using is supposed to be slightly softer than the second one; I don’t use the second one, but I do use the boost. And they have these bandwidth EQs; I use them set to the fattest sound, because it gets super-thin if you go all the way across to the other side. That’s my main distortion, and then for the super-heavy parts, I kick on the boost.”