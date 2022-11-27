Masterclass's two-for-one deal lets you and a friend learn from everyone from Mariah to Morello, but it ends on Cyber Monday

You can learn an awful lot about making and playing music from a good lesson video. YouTube is full of them, and we'd like to think that we've made a fair few ourselves.

If you want to learn from the pros, though, there are few better platforms than Masterclass, the celeb-stuffed video repository that covers all manner of creative disciplines.

Get high-quality tuition from some of the world's greatest artists - the likes of Timbaland, Tom Morello, Alicia Keys and Sheila E. Pay $180/£168 for a year's subscription and get another one free, effectively halving the cost for two people.

Naturally, some of the A-listers who've been called on to give exclusive lessons are musicians - the likes of Timbaland, who teaches beatmaking and production; Tom Morello, who covers electric guitar; Alicia Keys, who talks songwriting and production; and Sheila E., who'll show you how to play drums and percussion.

You can also hear from Metallica, who'll teach you how to be a in band, Ringo Starr, who focuses on drumming and creative collaboration, and Christina Aguilera, who'll help you to be a better singer.

Other notable musical lessons come from deadmau5, St Vincent, Herbie Hancock, Armin Van Buuren and Hans Zimmer. Like we said, A-listers.

All of these lessons are available for a single subscription and, if you’re quick, you can take advantage of Masterclass’s special offer which gives you two for the price of one. So, you could keep one sub for yourself and give another as a Christmas gift, or split the cost with someone.

Either way, you’re getting a whole lot of know-how for a great price, but don't hang around, because this deal ends tomorrow.