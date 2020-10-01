Maschine+, Komplete 13 and Guitar Rig 6 Pro land in the Native Instruments shop, and there’s a free Maschine software update, too

It’s a big release day for Native Instruments, with Maschine+, Komplete 13, Guitar Rig 6 and a Maschine software update all now available.

By now, you should know all about Maschine+ , the first of NI’s groove production boxes to be usable away from a computer, but it’s also worth noting that the Maschine 2.12 software can now be downloaded for free by registered Maschine users.

This introduces the Clips workflow, giving you more freedom when you’re arranging ideas and enabling you to create transitions across scenes, add unique variation to patterns, record MIDI directly into the full arrangement, and freely add audio wherever required.

Guitar Rig 6 Pro, meanwhile, is the new version of NI’s guitar amp and effects modelling software. This is also included in Komplete 13, the company’s updated ‘greatest hits’ bundle. The same can be said of Cremona Quartet, a new string instrument.

Maschine+ costs $1,399/£1,099, while Komplete 13 is available in the following formats: Komplete 13 Select ($199/£169/€199); Komplete 13 ($599/£499/€599); Komplete 13 Ultimate (£1,199/£999/€1,199); and Komplete 13 Ultimate ($1,599/£1,349/€1,599). Obviously, the more expensive versions come with more content.