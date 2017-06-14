Martin gets distressed with new StreetMaster 15 Series acoustic guitars

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3



After testing the waters with its first relic'd acoustic finish at NAMM, Martin has added a distressed option to two existing 15 Series acoustic guitars with the new StreetMaster models.

The D-15M and 000-15M's distressed satin finishes pay “a respectful nod to the working musician”, capturing the look of well-worn instruments with new-guitar playability.

Read more: Faith Naked Neptune Electro Black Satin

Elsewhere, the specs remain the same, with solid mahogany top, sides and back.

Both models come in at £1,499/$1,799, including gigbag. Head over to Martin Guitar for more info, and see our reviews of previous D-15M and 000-15M models for a taste of what's to come.