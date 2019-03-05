Maker of the Kordbot has been revealed to be behind the new SP-2400 sampler

Award for one of the most intriguing product launches we’ve come across recently has to go to whoever is responsible for the SP-2400 hardware sampler.
Finally, we have the answer. The manufacturer behind the apparent E-MU SP-1200 remimagining is no other than Isla Instruments, makers of the Kordbot chord generator.
The company took to its Facebook page to reveal the news of the sampler’s origins.
There are no more details on features, other than it’s 12-bit and 24-bit, encased in an aluminium enclosure. However, there is an interview with Brad from Isla Instruments, who was recently chatting with Fluxwithit, in a live stream on YouTube.
You’ll find more details on the Isla Instruments website.