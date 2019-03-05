Maker of the Kordbot has been revealed to be behind the new SP-2400 sampler

Award for one of the most intriguing product launches we’ve come across recently has to go to whoever is responsible for the SP-2400 hardware sampler .

Finally, we have the answer. The manufacturer behind the apparent E-MU SP-1200 remimagining is no other than Isla Instruments, makers of the Kordbot chord generator .

The company took to its Facebook page to reveal the news of the sampler’s origins.

There are no more details on features, other than it’s 12-bit and 24-bit, encased in an aluminium enclosure. However, there is an interview with Brad from Isla Instruments, who was recently chatting with Fluxwithit, in a live stream on YouTube.