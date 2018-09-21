Make Noise René goes 3D in version 2

Make Noise has updated its immensely popular sequencer, René, to version two, which adds three-dimensional control.

The original was introduced as a one-channel, two-dimensional Cartesian sequencer with limited memory. The new version uses the same Cartesian methodology and raises the stakes with three channels and memory for up to 64 presets, or States.

René 2 affords you three CV outputs for controlling pitch or timbre, three gate outputs for generating musical events and is able to produce snake and Cartesian patterns simultaneously.

A new Z-Axis feature enables modulating through any combination of the 64 stored States, while all programming is done in real-time, which is a key performance element for René.