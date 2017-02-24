Make beats and get buff with the JumpDrum ‘workout’ percussion instrument

We all know that making music is good for the mind and soul, but the makers of the JumpDrum believe that it could be good for the body, too. Currently on Kickstarter, this is a percussion instrument that, when played, is designed to give you an aerobic workout, too.

The bass drum is played by walking, running or bouncing on top of it, exercising your legs and buttocks, while the vertical positioning of the other drums - which are actually cajons - means that your triceps, biceps, traps, lats, pecs and core are also said to be engaged while drumming.

It’s certainly an interesting idea, and if it’s one that you like the sound of you can find out more and make a pledge on the JumpDrum Kickstarter page. The earlybird price for a standard JumpDrum set is $995, though cheaper options are also available.