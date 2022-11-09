It sounds like Gibson's new Maestro pedals are good for grunge and alt rock tones

There's a temptation for a lot of YouTube effects pedal demos to default to blues licks 101, so it's good to see MusicRadar contributor Matt Webster of Let's Play All bringing Gibson's five new Maestro pedals into the context of alternative rock with this demo.

Like the first wave of Maestro Original Collection pedals from earlier this year, their case styling and heritage is very vintage rock and blues, but the sounds showcased here by Matt cast a far wider net. The Titan Boost offers the kind of light gain we'll all need from time to time – and often a lot for some players. Here it's used for some Pearl Jam and Foo Fighters riffs and chord work. But it does a great blues punchy blues tone too, as Matt discovers.

The Arcas Compression / Sustainer pedal could prove to be an always-on choice for players. Here Matt demonstrates John Frusciante's Under The Bridge verse chords.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The Orbit Phaser is the grandchild of the Maestro PS1-A that dates back to 1971 and was designed by synth guru Tom Oberheim. The Orbit is far smaller than that unit, sounding warm and inviting for the L-7 and Smashing Pumpkins parts Matt plays.

The Maestro Mariner Tremolo gets a workout with the Smiths' How Soon Is Now and Audioslave's Like A Stone, while the harmonic mode is showcased with some Pavement and Riders On The Storm by The Doors.

While envelope filter pedals are often associated with funk, the Maestro Agena can also add colour to riffs – as Them Crooked Vultures proved with Gunman and Jack White on 16 Saltines.

We'll be putting all five pedals through their paces ourselves soon with a review.