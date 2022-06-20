Get free Foo Fighters drum notation for every song from every album courtesy of Drumeo

Drumeo - the world’s largest online drum lesson platform - has an unbelievable catalogue of drum notation in its collection, which is usually kept under lock and key and available only to paying subscribers to the site (opens in new tab). But, to pay tribute to Foo Fighters’ late drummer, Taylor Hawkins who died in March this year, the online lesson giant has just made over 100 PDF notated drum transcriptions of Foo Fighters songs available for free (opens in new tab).

The collection spans the band’s entire studio discography, starting with the Dave Grohl-only, self-titled debut and covering every drum part transcribed from The Colour And The Shape, There Is Nothing Left To Lose, One By One, In Your Honor, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, Wasting Light, Sonic Highways, Concrete and Gold and Medicine At Midnight.

You can download each song as its own PDF file and the best part is that these PDFs are downloadable straight away - no sign-up, no login, no bank details.

Now of course, Drumeo won’t mind if you decide to sign up for a membership (opens in new tab) while you’re there, and if you do you’ll not only gain access to its full library of over 3000 song transcriptions (complete with interactive scrolling notation, loop-able playback, tempo adjustment and more), but you’ll also be able to watch hundreds of hours of drum lessons from Drumeo’s in-house tutors and legendary drummers.

An accompanying post on the Drumeo blog explains the brand’s decision to release the notation for free following Taylor Hawkins’ death on March 25 this year. “When [Taylor] Hawkins passed away suddenly in 2022, we wanted to do something to pay tribute to Hawkins’ largest body of work.

“Our transcription team has gone through and transcribed every single Foo Fighters song (U.S. releases with a drum part) into the 100+ PDF downloads below. This is the biggest drop of free drum music we’ve ever released to the public.

“Learning Foo Fighters songs will help you channel their energy for yourself and show you what a powerhouse Taylor Hawkins was. Take this notation, learn it, and enjoy it!”

To download the drum notation for the complete Foo Fighters album discography click here (opens in new tab), or to sign up for a Drumeo membership click here (opens in new tab).