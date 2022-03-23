M-Audio releases BX3BT and BX4BT studio monitors: affordable speakers get Bluetooth connectivity

M-Audio has released Bluetooth versions of its BX3 and BX4 monitor speakers , thus enabling wireless music listening through them. Designed for “compact professional sound reproduction,” both pairs are said to be suitable for everything from gaming to music production.

The BX3BT and BX4BT speakers both feature 120 watts of sound, black Kevlar woofers and natural silk dome tweeters. They also include a rear port that adds extended low-frequency response, and everything is housed in an MDF cabinet.

Rear panel controls include high and low EQ and left/right placement switches. There are 1/4-inch, 1/8-inch and RCA inputs, along with an aux input and a headphones output on the front.

Bundled software includes Akai Pro’s MPC Beats and Air Music Technology’s Hybrid 3, Mini Grand and Velvet instrument plugins.

The BX3BT and BX4BT are available now priced at £110 and £125 respectively (per pair).