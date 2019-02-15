Looks like time’s up for desktop MIDI controllers with the MidiWrist Apple Watch app

With the ability to turn your Apple Watch into a wireless MIDI controller, Midiwrist utilises the watch’s digital crown with haptic feedback to control any Core MIDI app, or device.

There’s not been much in the way of music-making tools for producers on the Apple Watch and MidiWrist looks to address that, with what looks to be a simple, but possibly effective solution to wrist-based MIDI control.

The makers of the app state that, for best performance, the Apple Watch Series 4 or later is recommended, but there’s currently no word on when MidiWrist will be available on the App Store just yet.

MidiWrist works with CoreMIDI, Virtual MIDI, Network MIDI, Bluetooth MIDI and Physical MIDI Devices through a supported MIDI hardware interface.

More details can be found on the MidiWrist website.

Features