Whitney Houston found dead at 48

Whitney Houston, one of the world's best selling artists in the 1980s and '90s, has died aged 48.

Her death was confirmed by her publicist, Kristen Foster, in the early hours of Sunday morning, though the cause of the singer's death remains unclear.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Mark Rosen told the media that Houston was pronounced dead in her room on the fourth floor of the Beverly Hilton Hotel at 3.35 pm local time. "She has been positively identified by friends and family (who) were with her at the hotel, and next of kin have already been notified," he said.