Lindsey Buckingham parts ways with Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac have announced they will tour without longstanding guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, who will be replaced by Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn.

In a statement, the band announced: “Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best.”

“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents,” Mick Fleetwood said.

“We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.”

Finn said in a statement: “Two weeks ago I received a wonderful invitation to be a part of a truly great band. A few days later I was standing in a room playing music with Fleetwood Mac.

“It felt fresh and exciting, so many great songs, a spectacular rhythm section and two of the greatest voices ever. Best of all, we sounded good together. It was a natural fit. I can’t wait to play.”

Buckingham joined the band in 1975 along with Stevie Nicks, and played with them until 1987 - it was this line-up, featuring Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie that recorded smash 1977 album Rumors.

Buckingham rejoined in 1996, performing on and off with the band until this year.

Back in 2011, Buckingham told us, “What's interesting about Fleetwood Mac is that we're a band of people who have never wanted the same things. In a weird way, we probably don't even belong in the same band together. For whatever reasons, we can't always say, ‘This is what we want, and here are the reasons.’”