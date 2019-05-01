Level 42 guitarist and founding member Boon Gould dies, aged 64

Level 42 in 1984. L-R: Phil Gould, Mark King, Mike Lindup, Rowland 'Boon' Gould. (Image credit: Mike Prior/Getty Images)

Musician Boon Gould, a founding member of British band Level 42, has died at the age of 64, it’s been confirmed. The BBC reports that he was found dead at his Dorset home on Tuesday.

Gould was Level 42’s guitarist when the band was formed in 1979, but also played saxophone. He left in 1987, when Level 42 were at the height of their popularity, but not before co-writing Lessons In Love, one of their biggest hits.

Gould reunited with Level 42 for a one-off appearance in Bristol in 2012, and also continued to work with the band’s bassist and lead singer, Mark King.

Breaking the news of Gould’s death, King said on Twitter: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to tell you of the passing of our dear friend and brother Boon Gould. Dorset Police confirmed that he was found dead at his home on Tuesday morning. You are at peace now Boon, no more pain mate. Thank you for everything. Mark x"

Boon Gould’s brother, the drummer Phil Gould, also took to Twitter to say: “My heart is beyond broken. RIP Roland Charles ‘Boon’ Gould, my brother, 1955-2019.”