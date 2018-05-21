Lehar's favourite music software
Steinberg Cubase 9.0
“When I compose my music in the studio, I use Cubase 9 by Steinberg.
“I’ve been using this software since the beginning, right back when I first started making music. Why Cubase? Because it helps me bring things from my mind into musical reality. So easy to use in any situation… writing, editing and also mixing/mastering. In the latest versions, I really like the MIDI changes - editing controller data for single or multiple notes.”
Spectrasonics Omnisphere
“When I’m almost finished with the musical idea of a song, I try and give it something more - background ambience - which I usually find in Omnisphere. Such powerful sounds, and what seems like infinite choices!
“The latest version also comes with new arpeggiator features and effects. This is the synth that seems to be getting used on every track I’m working on at the moment.”
FXpansion Strobe2
“My love affair with FXpansion has been in existence for many years. Both Cypher and Strobe are excellent synths, but for me, Strobe2 is their ultimate achievement.
“It’s a polysynth with superb effects, the all-important arpeggiator, and it allows you to really get into the heart of the sound. It seems to be capable of everything: big basslines, strings, raw vintage tones… futuristic sound design. No matter what kind of music you make - classic, modern, beyond - Strobe2 will work.”
Lexicon PCM Bundle
“What can you say about Lexicon? A legendary name. Over the years, I’ve used lots of other reverbs and effects - both hardware and software - but it’s not often that you will find something to match the quality of Lexicon.
“Whenever I’m working with orchestral samples, I always use the 92. I make music in a digital world, but Lexicon helps to make the music sound real.”
Native Instruments Absynth 5
“Absynth 5 is a synth with very cool sonic potential. Its specialty is evolving sounds, created using a hybrid synthesis architecture and sophisticated modulation and effects, but there’s much more to it.
“In the early days, I used it for many basslines - my Spirit Lights remix bassline is a perfect example of what it can do.”
Lehar’s mini-album, Picture, is out now on Diynamic.