Lego Strat officially announced

One of the greatest parts of the Lego community is the company is open to suggestions and following a Lego Ideas ‘music to our ears’ contest, the Fender Stratocaster electric guitar Lego design by user Tomáš Letenay (TOMOELL) has been selected for an official set release.

“Everyone has seen the Fender Stratocaster guitar, it’s super famous and we think it’s going to be exciting to bring this to life using Lego bricks,” says Lego Ideas Design Manager Sam Johnson. “Music is a relatively new place for Lego to play in so we’re really excited to see how we can execute this.”

Lego enthusiast TOMOELL's winning model design for the Lego Strat - not the final product (Image credit: Lego ideas)

According to Brickfanatics.com, the fan-generated design will now be developed and adapted by a Lego designer for release in 2021.

