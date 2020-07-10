Learn chord and picking secrets from guitar master Eric Johnson

We're loving Eric Johnson's weekly mini guitar lessons as every player can benefit from his deep well of knowledge. And how often do you get to learn direct from one of the greatest players on the planet? His latest two might be our favourites yet.

In the lesson above he talks about how effective chord inversions and altered notes can be – opening a world of new possibilities with your playing.

Then he tackles picking. Something all us guitarists take for granted but would probably benefit from reevaluating now and again.

Johnson himself admits he holds his pick quite loosely, influenced by steel guitar players, and he has a great way of teaching his technique in an approachable way.

Eric is asking players who enjoy his lessons to donate to local food banks if they can, including feedingamerica.org.