LANDR’s one-knob multi-effect plugins promise “a great-sounding mix fast”

Process instruments, beats and vocals in a flash

LANDR has released a new suite of one-knob multi-effect plugins that are designed to help you “get a great-sounding mix fast”.

Although each of the five effects only has one main dial to play with (plus input and output levels controls), LANDR says that each one is still capable of delivering a certain level of mixing finesse.

All of the plugins are powered by Audified - a developer that’s released a couple of one-knob plugins of its own - and each one comes with up to 50 presets.

The effects are named according to the material they’re best suited to processing: Acoustic, Electric, Bass, Beats and Voice are the monikers in question. Each one promises a special kind of “secret sauce” when you’re mixing.

The LANDR FX are available individually, for $29 each, as a $99 bundle, or as part of the LANDR All Access Pass, which includes a range of tools and costs $10 a month.

The plugins run on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. You can find out more and start a 7-day trial on the LANDR website.

