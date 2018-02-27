Kuassa’s WF3607 Wah Filter plugin emulates classic pedals and envelope filters

Kuassa’s WF3607 Wah Filter is a wah pedal in a plugin, with six modes of operation that cover everything from the classic Cry Baby sound to the Mu-Tron envelope filter.

You get more parameters to tweak than you would on a standard wah pedal, and you can also plug in an expression pedal to get real ‘foot-on’ control.

Find out more on the Kuassa website. The WF3607 Wah Filter is currently available for $19 (regular price is $25) and runs on PC and Mac as a VST/AU/AAX plugin (a separate Reason Rack Extension version can be purchased, too). There’s also a demo for you to download.