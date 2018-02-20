Krotos Audio’s Weaponiser plugin promises plenty of bang for your buck

If you’re a producer, video game designer or working in film/TV, creating convincing weapon sounds can be tricky, but Krotos Audio thinks that it’s hit the target with a bullet-proof plugin solution known as Weaponiser.

This is a dedicated weapon sound design solution, featuring samples of a wide variety of shotguns, rifles, machine guns, assault rifles, pistols and weapon Foley. Sounds can be selected via the tag-driven browser, and you can choose from various mic positions.

There are various editing options and you can also throw in some FM or AM synthesis. Multiple effects enable you to process your sounds further, and you can choose either single shots or fire off the burst mode.

Weaponiser is available in two versions - Basic and Fully Loaded - and comes as a VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac. It's currently being offered at a 30% discount: £181/$279/€236 for the Basic version and £265/$419/€346 for the Fully Loaded edition. These prices apply until the end of February.

Find out more and download a demo from the Krotos Audio website.