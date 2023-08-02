KRK launches limited-edition chrome-plated studio monitors designed in collaboration with Scott Storch

KRK is launching a limited-edition version of its CLASSIC studio monitor designed in collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Scott Storch.

The KRK Scott Storch CLASSIC 8ss is spin on the CLASSIC 8, an active two-way studio monitor equipped with 8" woofer and 1" soft dome tweeter. The CLASSIC 8 delivers 100W of power in total - 75W for the woofer and 25W for the tweeter - and a dynamic, modern sound that's punchy and bass-forward.

Storch's signature monitors have been outfitted with a gold chrome faceplate and feature the producer's signature on the front and back. The CLASSIC 8ss are said to capture Storch's "eccentric, unique flair" and offer the same +2db KRK Bass Boost function as the regular CLASSIC model; flip this switch and they'll amp up the low end for an enhanced bass response.

“For years, the KRK CLASSIC 8 monitors have been essential to my artistic music-making process,” says Storch in a statement. “To now have personalized versions of my favorite studio monitors is an exciting venture for me. I’m honored that KRK chose me for its first-ever artist collaboration.”

Scott Storch is a producer and songwriter known for working with Grammy-winning artists; he's behind hits such as Dr. Dre's Still D.R.E., 50 Cent's Candy Shop, and Beyoncé's Baby Boy. Storch has been nominated for four Grammy Awards. Most recently, he's worked with Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and The Kid LAROI.

Each monitor will set you back $299. If you need a bit of gold chrome in your life, don't wait around - only 500 pairs of the CLASSIC 8ss are being made. Find out more on KRK's website.

Alternatively, if you're after some new monitors but the chrome-plated look isn't for you (imagine that!) check out our guide to the best studio monitors in 2023.

(Image credit: KRK)