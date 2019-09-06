Korg releases Pokémon limited edition metronomes and clip-on tuners

Korg have partnered with the Pokémon franchise to brighten up the all-too-serious business of staying in tune and staying in time.

For a limited time, you can now get yourself Korg's Pitchclip 2 tuner in a choice of four Pokémon character finishes: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle or Pikachu.

These Pokémon Pitchclip 2 tuners are just the thing for guitarists of all ages. The bright LED display is easy-to-read, and with this special edition, if you are out of tune a Pokéball appears, which will then light up with a beep when you have arrived at pitch.

And Korg are also offering the MA-2 metronome in Pikachu or Eevee finishes – and, surely, there is nothing quite like being counted in by Pikachu.

If we are being honest, this was one tie-in that we didn't see coming. But given that Pikachu stores electricity in its cheeks, might we see the Korg KA-350 power supply in canary yellow sometime soon?

Over to you, Korg!

The Korg Pokémon tie-ins retail for $25.99 (£22, €24 approx). See Korg for more details.