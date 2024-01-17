NAMM 2024: "The perfect practice partner"? Korg's cute new KR-11 drum machine's mission is to make beats for players, with minimum fuss

NAMM 2024: Aimed squarely at the silent-yet-noisy majority that is the bedroom guitar player population, Korg's new drum machine is a deliberately pared-back and portable affair, designed to get you practising and playing with the minimum of fuss (and excuses).

It's not completely feature-lite, however. The battery-powered unit, with built-in speaker, is an upgrade on Korg's handy but frustratingly uninituitive KR mini, with 126 preset patterns, arranged into nine genres - from blues/R&B to country and Island tunes - plus, of course, a basic metronome.

If you do want to go beyond the presets, there are 14 user program slots and, for ease of programming and finger drumming fun, 16 velocity-sensitive pads.

Finally, as the KR-11 is for players, it makes sense that there's an optional pedal switch for hands-off control of rhythm changes.

We don't have a confirmed price yet, but we expect the KR-11 to land somewhere just north of £100/$100. Find out more on the Korg website.

(Image credit: Korg)

KORG KR-11 practice drum machine specifications

Jacks: Headphones/line out jack, FOOT SW 1 jack, FOOT SW 2 jack, DC 9V jack

Power supply: Four AA-size alkaline batteries (sold separately) or AC adapter (DC 9 V, sold separately)

Battery life: Approx. 18 hours (varies depending on the batteries used and on the conditions of use)

Consumption: 1300 mA (peak value)

Dimensions (W × D × H): 160 × 115 × 44 mm

Weight: 279 g (not including batteries)

Accessories (sold separately): AC adapter (DC 9V, Centre Plus), pedal switch (PS-1, PS-3)

