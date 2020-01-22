Klevgrand’s Luxe plugin gives you a super-simple way of making your tracks fit in the mix

You can spend ages and end up using multiple plugins when you’re trying to make a track fit in your mix, but Klevgrand has a different option, and it’s called Luxe.

This simple plugin promises to compress and saturate your signal in a “subtle but musical way”. Most importantly, it’s ridiculously easy to use; simply choose your algorithm (Luxe or the slightly harder-edged Finesse), set the desired level of processing and you’re done.

If you’re concerned about the lack of hands-on control, Klevgrand seeks to provide reassurance by saying that, although Luxe has a simple front-end, there’s a sophisticated set of parameters doing the heavy lifting under the hood.