Klevgrand’s free DAW Games plugin lets you play Tetris when you should be making music

As if we didn’t have enough distractions when we’re trying to make music, Klevgrand has gone and released the free DAW Games plugin. This features three games that run in VST/AU formats on PC and Mac.

Kletris is a straight-up Tetris clone that could easily swallow up valuable tune-crafting time, while Flappy Mix requires you to fly through a scrolling cave without hitting the ground or the ceiling (sounds familiar). In a cute twist, the upper and lower surfaces are generated by the input audio waveform.

Finally, there’s FFT Fight, in which you’re put in charge of a yellow dot and have to avoid the falling objects. Here, the input audio waveform generates the level.

For the sake of our productivity, we really shouldn’t install these, but we just know that we’re going to. Give in to temptation on the Klevgrand website.