Klevgrand’s audio-powered Tomofon synth plugin is based on its “boldest and most versatile concept so far”

Swedish developer Klevgrand has released what might well be its most ambitious plugin so far, a new ‘real audio’ synth by the name of Tomofon.

This is based on a new Audio Model format that can process large numbers of waves that are extracted from audio files - either the ones that come included or your own.

Klevgrand is keen to stress that Tomofon isn’t a sampler. Instead, it converts audio files into oscillating waves that are then mapped to pitch zones, with each wave representing one layer. The synth engine can then seamlessly and continuously morph between both layers and zones, with the complete structure of the organised wavetables being known as the aforementioned Audio Model.

When you import your own audio (monophonic material is said to be best) you can choose to distribute this into the different pitch zones either automatically or manually. The former option is close to a one-click process that generates an instantly playable Audio Model, while the latter gives you complete control over what goes where. Audio Models can also be shared with other users.

Before you get to that, you can have a play with the 124 Audio Models that come included. These are used as the basis for 180 presets, and Klevgrand says that it plans to release more Audio Model packs and presets in the future.

Other features include multiple LFOs, a modulation matrix, a filter and effects.