Klevgrand and Wintergartan have created Speldosa, a magical music box plugin

Few instruments capture feelings of childlike wonder as well as the music box. Now, with a little help from Wintergartan’s Martin Molin - creator of the magnificent marble music machine - Klevgrand has released one for your PC, Mac or iOS device.

Known as Speldosa - the Swedish word for music box - this features samples from Molin’s very own music box, which has become the sonic signature of his bands Detektivbyrån and Wintergatan.

“The sounds in Speldosa have been the secret sauce in my music career and I hope other musicians find it as useful as I have,” says Molin. “There is a special quality to this exact music box sound that lifts it above the novelty feeling of a toy and turns it into a real music instrument.”

Speldosa offers four music box ‘characters’, two room ambiences, a reverb, optional vibrato and adjustable output level. There’s also a suitably dreamy interface, which features notes falling like stars.

The price is competitive, too - just $10 as standard and $6 until 6 April. It’s available as an VST/AU/AAX plugin and in standalone/AUv3 formats on iOS devices.

Find out more on the Klevgrand (opens in new tab) website.