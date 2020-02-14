Klevgrand just dropped a free modular audio environment that you can use to build your own effects

Klevgrand is known for knocking out audio effects at a pretty swift rate, and now it’s giving you the chance to create your own by releasing a free modular environment known as Krets.

Before you get too excited, we should point out that this is at the early alpha stage of development, so is far from the finished article. Apparently, Krets was originally designed to be used internally by Klevgrand for prototyping plugins and testing DSP ideas, but the company has now decided to release it into the wider world with the aim of turning it into an official product.

Krets deals in low-level audio DSP processing, which means that there aren’t really any ready-made effects. The modules you can use are mathematical expressions and functions, which can be combined to create all kinds of different algorithms.

The software does come with a warning, though: “When working with signal generators and complex signal paths, there is always risk for unintentional high level audio signals,” says Klevgrand. “It may very well damage your hearing if things go wrong. Make sure to turn down the volume if you're unsure about what an interaction may result in.”

That said, there’s the potential for some happy accidents; Klevgrand has revealed that an “accidental algorithm” is actually the reason it started making plugins in the first place.