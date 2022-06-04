NAMM 2022 Kirk Hammett's new V-shape signature guitar isn't a Gibson

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

NAMM 2022: If you were expecting the next signature V-shaped electric guitar with Kirk Hammett's name on to be a Gibson, you'll have to wait. ESP are still very much working closely with the Metallica guitarist (as well as James Hetfield) and have unveiled a golden stunner at the NAMM show.

The Kirk Hammett LTD KH-V is a production version of a model the musician has been using since 2019. That was an ESP USA Custom Shop signature V-shape, but this guitar will be a more affordable LTD iteration, with two more finishes based on the trio of 2019 models Hammett had made.

The Metallic Gold finish will be joined by Black Sparkle and Red Sparkle, so if you're looking for understated stealth, look elsewhere!

The bad news is it won't arrive until early next year (at the earliest) so there's still time Gibson could beat ESP to it with Hammett Flying Vs, but we're really liking the more traditional look from an LTD model here.

