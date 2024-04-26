"I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment": Kiki Wong named as new Smashing Pumpkins guitarist

Los Angeles-based guitarist Kiki Wong has been announced as Jeff Shroeder's replacement in the Smashing Pumpkins as a touring guitarist, following an open audition process that began at the beginning of the year, prompting around 10,000 applications from around the world.

The guitarist with LA rockers Vigil Of War has a significant social media following with 674,000 followers on Instagram where she posts covers, collaborations and playing insights.

"SP is excited to officially welcome highly-skilled veteran guitarist Kiki Wong," the band posted on Instagram. "Kiki joins the band’s touring lineup of Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, along with mainstays Jack Bates and Katie Cole. Please join us in welcoming Kiki to the SP family."

Vigil Of War have released two EPs to date with the most recent, Reap What You Sow in 2022. The following year Wong gave birth to her son Jet Merrick Autry.

"It's been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honoured and humbled to be chosen to play alongside some of rock's greatest and most influential musicians of all time," said Wong in a statement.

"I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment," she added. "It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you're willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there.

"I am so grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to share the stage with the legendary Smashing Pumpkins!"

Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan offered further insight to Wong's selection in an addition post on the Pumpkins' Instagram.

I was a fan of Kiki's before she submitted her name to be considered Billy Corgan

"Reviewing the work of these incredible musicians was herculean, albeit worthy effort," he reflected. "First off, I really want to thank everyone who submitted materials for consideration.

"It wasn't an easy decision with how much great guitar playing we were lucky enough to hear and see over the past few months," he admitted. "I was a fan of Kiki's before she submitted her name to be considered – and it's great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family.

"I can't wait to hit the road with Kiki as a partner in our mad circus. It's definitely an exciting moment for The Smashing Pumpkins to be this busy with touring in 2024. We'll see you all this summer!"