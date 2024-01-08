Could you be the next Smashing Pumpkins guitarist?

Following Jeff Schroeder's departure in October last year, we wondered if Billy Corgan and James Iha would return the Smashing Pumpkins' to a two-guitar lineup, but it seems Jeff's sonic shoes need filling and now they're opening up the opportunity for players to audition.

The decision to publicly launch a search for a new member is a surprising one for a band of the Pumpkins' profile and a call for applicants was made on their official Instagram.

"The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist," reads the post. "The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to SPGguitar@redlightmanagement.com"

Whoever is picking up that inbox better be ready for the huge task of sifting through potential candidates.

Jeff Schroeder's 16 years with the band saw him carve out a role as a dark horse in the band – a hugely versatile and creative player to follow and support Billy Corgan's ambitious visions.

The band has also followed up its post to reiterate it's only looking for a guitarist, seemingly confirming Jack Bates will be remaining in his role as a touring member. "SP is looking for a guitarist, not a bassist," they commented.