Could you be the next Smashing Pumpkins guitarist?

By Rob Laing
published

Applications are open now

Singer/guitarist Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlain and guitarist James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins perform at PNC Music Pavilion on August 20, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina
(Image credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Following Jeff Schroeder's departure in October last year, we wondered if Billy Corgan and James Iha would return the Smashing Pumpkins' to a two-guitar lineup, but it seems Jeff's sonic shoes need filling and now they're opening up the opportunity for players to audition.

The decision to publicly launch a search for a new member is a surprising one for a band of the Pumpkins' profile and a call for applicants was made on their official Instagram. 

A post shared by The Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins)

A photo posted by on

"The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist," reads the post. "The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to SPGguitar@redlightmanagement.com"

Read more

Smashing Pumpkins

(Image credit: Paul Bergen / Getty)

Classic interview: Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, Butch Vig, Flood and more on the Smashing Pumpkins' recording history

Whoever is picking up that inbox better be ready for the huge task of sifting through potential candidates. 

Jeff Schroeder's 16 years with the band saw him carve out a role as a dark horse in the band – a hugely versatile and creative player to follow and support Billy Corgan's ambitious visions. 

The band has also followed up its post to reiterate it's only looking for a guitarist, seemingly confirming Jack Bates will be remaining in his role as a touring member. "SP is looking for a guitarist, not a bassist," they commented. 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 