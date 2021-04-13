KHDK teams up with Brian Posehn and Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman for an NSFW “Dickstortion“ pedal, My Big Fatt Rawk

KHDK Electronics has launched its latest artist collaboration with the comedian Brian Posehn and Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman collaborating on a pastel-pink, phallic-inspired distortion pedal evocatively titled My Big Fatt Rawk.

Yes, it is quite silly, with the name inspired by Posehn and Trohman’s Big Fat Rock, a track taken from their 2020 metal album, Grandpa Metal. But under the hood this is a serious circuit.

Designed by KHDK’s Antonin Salva, it sounds pretty interesting indeed, with solid-state and MOSFET components offering some old-school treble-boosting overdrive and an amp-like distortion.

The enclosure features four controls for Hardness, Girth, Shrinkage and Length. Hardness is gain. Length is the unit’s output, or volume/level on your regular dirt box. Shrinkage and Girth is where My Big Fatt Rawk distinguishes itself with some formidable EQ controls.

Shrinkage controls a passive low-pass filter, while Girth controls the pre-distortion EQ, allowing you to take it “from tight bass to thick massive tone.” And we could see this being used for a little heat in the mix to full-on saturation.

Available to pre-order direct from KHDK, My Big Fatt Rawk is priced $229.99. You’ve got to hurry, though, as pre-orders stop on the 31 April 2021, thereafter the product will be discontinued. This, however, seems like a better way of releasing a limited edition pedal, giving us all a better chance to get our hands on My Big Fatt Rawk.

The My Big Fatt Rawk comes hot on the heels of limited edition stompboxes for Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Behemoth’s Nergal. Ian’s SGT D boost/preamp pedal replicated the TC Electronic Booster, Line Driver and Distortion setup Ian used to devastating effect in the early 80s with Stormtroopers Of Death.

Nergal’s LCFR, meanwhile, offered an amp-like overdrive/boost and was used extensively in Behemoth’s forthcoming – and as yet untitled album. Only 333 units were made.

See KHDK Electronics for more details.